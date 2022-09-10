Top five things we did with the Honda Amaze in last 9 years

Introduced in 2013, Honda’s Amaze mid-size sedan has crossed the five lakh sales milestone. Currently, in its second generation, the Amaze is one of the highest-selling models for the carmaker and contributes to more than 40 per cent of company sales. Honda has also stated that almost 40 per cent of Amaze customers are first-time car buyers and Tier 2 and 3 combined account for 60 per cent of sales contribution.

In this nearly 10-year journey, let’s take look at our top five stories of the Honda Amaze that includes the first-ever drive review in 2013, discovering the southern part of India in Honda’s Drive to Discover, and to the testing the latest iteration of the new Amaze.

First Drive Review

The Honda Amaze made its debut in 2013 with both petrol and diesel mills. The prices ranged from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Taking on the sub-four-metre compact sedan rivals, the biggest highlight of the Amaze was the newly developed 1.5-litre diesel engine, spacious rear row, and larger boot space.

Launched in India in 2013

It was a couple of months after driving the Amaze that the carmaker launched the compact sedan in the country in April 2013. With petrol and diesel powertrains spread across four variants, the Amaze borrowed the styling elements and the dashboard layout from its younger sibling, Brio. The diesel powertrain was an instant success with Honda registering almost 67 per cent of its sales came from the oil-burner versions.

Drive to Discover

And then later in 2013, CarWale was also part of Honda’s famed ‘Drive to Discover’ drive. Of course, it was the brand new Honda Amaze diesel manual that accompanied us for the three-day drive from Chennai to Vizag covering an adventure-filled 892km road trip! The Amaze proved to be a reliable companion with oodles of space, a potent diesel engine, and soft set suspension that helped us traverse through some really rough roads.

Second-gen Honda Amaze makes surprise debut at 2018 Auto Expo

After nearly five years, Honda surprised the sedan segment with the showcase of the second-generation Amaze at the 2018 Auto Expo. Underpinned by a new platform, the Amaze grew in dimensions and received a thorough styling update with projector headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels, and a revamped cabin. As for the powertrains, the sedan continued with the same petrol and diesel engines with manual and CVT gearboxes.

2021 Honda Amaze Facelift

Last year, the second-generation Honda Amaze received its mid-cycle update. Along with a new exterior shade, the visual appeal of the 2021 Honda Amaze was enhanced with the addition of more chrome embellishments and a handful of new features. The 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines were retained and continue their duty on the current model as well.