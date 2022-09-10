BYD Atto 3 electric SUV teased; to be launched in India soon

- Will be the brand’s second electric vehicle

- Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is all set to introduce its second electric vehicle to India. While the e6 electric MPV was launched recently for individual buyers, the newly released teaser hints at a new electric SUV that could most likely be the Atto 3 EV that is on sale in several international markets.

The video teases the front fascia of the electric SUV that features the headlight-integrated eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. Further, the headlamp clusters are connected by an illuminated light bar that runs across the width of the bonnet. The Atto 3 is likely to take the CKD route to India and will measure almost 4.45 metres in length and have a wheelbase of 2,720mm.

Many details like the cabin layout, features, battery capacity, and power output are under wraps and we expect these to be made available in the coming weeks. However, based on the model that is being retailed in other international markets, we can say that the Atto 3 will be festooned with features like LED headlamps, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seats, wireless charger, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV that is sold overseas is powered by a 60.5kWh battery pack and the EV produces 201bhp and 310Nm of peak torque. The claimed electric range is up to 480kms and the battery can be juiced up in 1.2hours when connected to an 80kW AC charger and in 9.5 hours when charged using a 6.6kW AC charger.

The BYD Atto 3 is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be a rival to the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric, Tata Nexon EV Max, and MG ZS EV.