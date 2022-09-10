Toyota partners with UCO Bank to introduce new finance schemes

- Offers up to 90 per cent on-road funding

- Aims to strengthen focus in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UCO Bank to introduce car loan offers for all its potential passenger car buyers. Under this initiative, customers intending to purchase any Toyota model can avail of customised car loans from over 3,000 branches of the bank. Along with the Tier 1 customers, this partnership also aims to benefit Tier 2 and Tier 3 car buyers by introducing more value-added services.

The carmaker recently updated its Glanza hatchback and has also announced the prices of select variants of the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The mild-hybrid mid-size SUV is offered in mild and strong hybrid powertrain options. While the Neo Drive (mild-hybrid) will be offered in E, G, S, and V variants, the eDrive (strong hybrid) is available in G, S, and V variants.

Talking about the new partnership, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Following our successful foray into the A and B-segment, there is a great demand for Toyota vehicles in rural markets and we are determined to meet the growing surge and improve the sales experience of our customers across the country. UCO Bank’s wide network and database utilisation will help us identify new customers and we hope to build on our individual strengths to create the best solutions for our esteemed customers, together”.