Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Driven: Now in Pictures

After a couple of rebadged products, the first new product to spawn from the collaboration between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota is the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It’s not to be confused with the earlier Urban Cruiser, which was nothing more than a Vitara Brezza with a T-badge. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder (along with Maruti’s Vitara Brezza) will wage war against other well-established C-segment SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet apart from MG Astor, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. We have driven the Hyryder in its strong hybrid guise. So let’s take a detailed look at it through our pictures.

The Hyryder will be available with two engine options. The first one would be Maruti’s K15 unit with mild hybrid tech, and it will be available in four variants – E, S, G, and V – under the Neodrive category.

The K15 can be had with a five-speed manual or the new six-speed torque converter automatic. The range-topping V Neodrive will also get an AWD option but only with a manual transmission. The power output here would be 103bhp and 137Nm.

The second engine is the strong hybrid one sold under the Hybrid category across three variants – S, G and V. It gets a 91bhp/122Nm 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine paired to a CVT transmission. Paired to it is a 59kW (around 80bhp)/141Nm electric motor.

The total system output is 115bhp. When starting up, the strong hybrid will always start in the EV mode. All the system functions like charging the battery, using an electric motor to drive, cranking on the engine etc, are controlled electronically.

If you have driven any other hybrid Toyota of old, the Hyryder is no different. It is easy and convenient to drive and has good tractability be it in the city or out on the highway. The claimed fuel efficiency is 27.97kmpl.

Appearance-wise, the Hyryder grabs attention. But a slightly taller height would have helped its proportions greatly. On the inside, the cabin is functional rather than flashy. Some bits and pieces are shared with other Maruti Suzuki models.

We like the instrument cluster design, which gives out all the necessary information. Apart from that, the cascading centre console also has a floating touchscreen on top and a wireless charger at the base of it.

In terms of features, the range-topping Hybrid-V trim has everything you’d expect from this segment. This includes LED for the projector, DRLs and tail lamps, 17-inch dual-tone wheels, and a panoramic sunroof.

On the inside, there’s a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, cooled front seats, auto AC, Arkamys sound system, ambient lighting, cruise control, air purifier, auto headlamps, wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, heads-up display (HUD), and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Toyota i-Connect also provides modern-day connected car tech. In terms of safety, it comes with six airbags, disc brakes for rear wheels, ABS with EBD, TPMS, rear sensors, three-pointed seat belts for all passengers, and hill assist.

Toyota has revealed the prices for the top four variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which are priced between Rs 15.11 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). You can read our First Drive Review of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid by clicking here.

Pictures by Kapil Angane