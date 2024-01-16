Mahindra XUV700 facelift: Variants explained

- Now available with a six-seat layout
- XUV700 also gets new dual-tone paint schemes
The updated Mahindra XUV700 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the major update for the SUV since its launch in 2021, and for the first time, it gets a six-seat layout in addition to the existing five- and seven-seat layouts. We have already listed the prices and specifications, and now, here are the details of all that you get in each variant.
Mahindra XUV700 MX
This is the entry-level variant for the Mahindra SUV and it is only available in a petrol MT and diesel MT guise. In it, you get the following features:
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Seven-inch cluster
USB-A and USB-C ports
Follow-me-home headlamps
Power mirrors
Mahindra XUV700 AX3
This is the second-level variant for the Mahindra XUV700 and here, in addition to the 12.25-inch dual digital displays, you get the following:
Wireless phone mirroring
Adreno X AI connectivity
Third-row AC vents
60:40 split-folding second row with one-touch tumble
Third-row recline
LED DRLs
Mahindra XUV700 AX5
Over the AX3 variant, the XUV700 AX5 has quite a few features in terms of upgrades. The list includes:
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Panoramic sunroof
Drive modes
Cruise control
Cornering lamps
Curtain airbags for all three rows
Mahindra XUV700 AX7
This is the top-spec version of the XUV700 and is a massive jump over the AX5 variant. It gets all the bells and whistles Mahindra offers with the XUV700 in addition to a luxury pack. This is also the only version to get the six-seat layout which is available across all powertrain combinations that are offered with this variant.
Feature list
ADAS
Side airbags
Highline TPMS
18-inch wheels
Powered driver’s seat
Auto folding mirrors
Dual-zone climate control
LED lamps
Luxury pack
Blind view monitor
Digital video recorder
360-degree camera
Knee airbag
Adaptive cruise control
LED taillamps
Ventilated seats
Observations
Mahindra has concentrated a majority of the XUV700s upgrades in the higher variants and this includes the captain seats. The good thing is that the captain seat layout is available across all powertrain combinations.