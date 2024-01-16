Mahindra XUV700 facelift: Variants explained

Now available with a six-seat layout

XUV700 also gets new dual-tone paint schemes

The updated Mahindra XUV700 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the major update for the SUV since its launch in 2021, and for the first time, it gets a six-seat layout in addition to the existing five- and seven-seat layouts. We have already listed the prices and specifications, and now, here are the details of all that you get in each variant.

Mahindra XUV700 MX

This is the entry-level variant for the Mahindra SUV and it is only available in a petrol MT and diesel MT guise. In it, you get the following features:

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Seven-inch cluster

USB-A and USB-C ports

Follow-me-home headlamps

Power mirrors

Mahindra XUV700 AX3

This is the second-level variant for the Mahindra XUV700 and here, in addition to the 12.25-inch dual digital displays, you get the following:

Wireless phone mirroring

Adreno X AI connectivity

Third-row AC vents

60:40 split-folding second row with one-touch tumble

Third-row recline

LED DRLs

Mahindra XUV700 AX5

Over the AX3 variant, the XUV700 AX5 has quite a few features in terms of upgrades. The list includes:

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Drive modes

Cruise control

Cornering lamps

Curtain airbags for all three rows

Mahindra XUV700 AX7

This is the top-spec version of the XUV700 and is a massive jump over the AX5 variant. It gets all the bells and whistles Mahindra offers with the XUV700 in addition to a luxury pack. This is also the only version to get the six-seat layout which is available across all powertrain combinations that are offered with this variant.

Feature list

ADAS

Side airbags

Highline TPMS

18-inch wheels

Powered driver’s seat

Auto folding mirrors

Dual-zone climate control

LED lamps

Luxury pack

Blind view monitor

Digital video recorder

360-degree camera

Knee airbag

Adaptive cruise control

LED taillamps

Ventilated seats

Observations

Mahindra has concentrated a majority of the XUV700s upgrades in the higher variants and this includes the captain seats. The good thing is that the captain seat layout is available across all powertrain combinations.