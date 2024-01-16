CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV700 facelift: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    417 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 facelift: Variants explained
    • Now available with a six-seat layout
    • XUV700 also gets new dual-tone paint schemes

    The updated Mahindra XUV700 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the major update for the SUV since its launch in 2021, and for the first time, it gets a six-seat layout in addition to the existing five- and seven-seat layouts. We have already listed the prices and specifications, and now, here are the details of all that you get in each variant.

    Mahindra XUV700 MX

    This is the entry-level variant for the Mahindra SUV and it is only available in a petrol MT and diesel MT guise. In it, you get the following features:

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Seven-inch cluster

    USB-A and USB-C ports

    Follow-me-home headlamps

    Power mirrors

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mahindra XUV700 AX3

    This is the second-level variant for the Mahindra XUV700 and here, in addition to the 12.25-inch dual digital displays, you get the following:

    Wireless phone mirroring

    Adreno X AI connectivity

    Third-row AC vents

    60:40 split-folding second row with one-touch tumble

    Third-row recline

    LED DRLs

    Mahindra XUV700 AX5

    Over the AX3 variant, the XUV700 AX5 has quite a few features in terms of upgrades. The list includes:

    17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Panoramic sunroof

    Drive modes

    Cruise control

    Cornering lamps

    Curtain airbags for all three rows

    Mahindra XUV700 Second Row Seats

    Mahindra XUV700 AX7

    This is the top-spec version of the XUV700 and is a massive jump over the AX5 variant. It gets all the bells and whistles Mahindra offers with the XUV700 in addition to a luxury pack. This is also the only version to get the six-seat layout which is available across all powertrain combinations that are offered with this variant.

    Feature list

    ADAS

    Side airbags

    Highline TPMS

    18-inch wheels

    Powered driver’s seat

    Auto folding mirrors

    Dual-zone climate control

    LED lamps

    Luxury pack

    Blind view monitor

    Digital video recorder

    360-degree camera

    Knee airbag

    Adaptive cruise control

    LED taillamps

    Ventilated seats

    Observations

    Mahindra has concentrated a majority of the XUV700s upgrades in the higher variants and this includes the captain seats. The good thing is that the captain seat layout is available across all powertrain combinations. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta facelift safety tech and ADAS detailed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6798 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8236 Views
    59 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X8
    BMW X8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.05 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.52 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.80 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.46 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.64 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.62 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.48 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 15.63 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6798 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8236 Views
    59 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 facelift: Variants explained