Hyundai Creta facelift safety tech and ADAS detailed

- Hyundai Creta 2024 gets cosmetic changes

- Other changes include new equipment and safety features

New Hyundai Creta safety equipment summary

Hyundai India has unveiled the Creta facelift with cosmetic changes, new features, and most interestingly, more safety equipment. We’ve detailed all the other features and now shall delve deeper into the various safety features that this SUV gets.

Facelifted Creta with ADAS tech (Hyundai SmartSense)

The carmaker has introduced ‘SmartSense’, basically bringing in Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) for the new Creta. We have seen these features in the updated Kia Seltos and the Creta is also equipped with 19 such advanced adaptive features. It uses the same principle and equipment including one front camera and three radars (front and two rear corners). Here’s a detailed list of these 19 features.

ADAS features:

Creta ADAS Features 1 FCW (Front Collision Warning) 11 DAW (Driver Attention Warning) 2 FCA - Car (Front Collision Assistance – Car) 12 SCC w/ S&G (Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go) 3 FCA – Ped (Front Collision Assistance – Pedestrian) 13 BCW (Blind-Spot Collision Warning) 4 FCA – Cyc (Front Collision Assistance – Cyclist) 14 BCA (Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist) 5 FCA – JT (Front Collision Assistance – Junction Turning) 15 RCCW (Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning) 6 LDW (Lane Departure Warning) 16 RCCA (Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist) 7 LKA (Lane Keeping Assist) 17 SEW (Safe Exit Warning) 8 LFA (Lane Following Assist) 18 LVDA (Leading Vehicle Departure Alert) 9 HBA (High Beam Assist) 19 Blind-spot view monitor (BVM) 10 Surround view monitor (SVM)

Engine and gearbox specifications of the Hyundai Creta

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options including a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, new 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel. It comes with various transmission options like a six-speed manual, iMT, CVT, and a dual-clutch automatic.