    Hyundai Creta 2024 Old vs New: Major differences

    Ninad Ambre

    Hyundai Creta 2024 Old vs New: Major differences

    Introduction

    The 2024 model year updates for the Hyundai Creta have made it stand out from the existing model on sale. The new Creta gets cosmetic changes, new features, ADAS tech, and more to differentiate it from its predecessor. Let's list the major differences inside out.

    Exterior of the 2024 Creta vs old

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter
    2024 Creta

    Hyundai has introduced an exclusive Robust Emerald Pearl paint option apart from the regular body colour options. The new Creta continues to get an imposing fascia but with a rectangular grille with rectangular inserts as against the older one.

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter
    Old Creta

    The new L-shaped LED daytime running lights gel well into this design language. The updated SUV now gets rectangular LED headlamps positioned on the bumper instead of the triangular ones on the predecessor. While the side profile hasn't changed much, it rides on new alloy wheels.

    Hyundai Creta Left Rear Three Quarter
    2024 Creta

    The rear section has been redesigned with new L-shaped LEDs and an LED light bar in line with the design language in the front. The latest iteration also gets redesigned bumpers with silver faux skid plates. While there will always be divisive opinions about the design being overdone, I think the Creta has matured well and prospective buyers will appreciate it.

    Hyundai Creta Left Rear Three Quarter
    Old Creta

    New Creta's Interior vs the old one

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard
    2024 Creta

    Inside, the 2024 Creta's interior has been revamped completely, featuring dual screens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. These are integrated as one unit on the dashboard, unlike separate units in the old car. Then, there's a touch-based climate control module with rectangular air-conditioning vents and a four-spoke steering wheel. The new Creta also comes equipped with several advanced features, including dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, eight-way power adjustable driver's seat, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS. The latter has been detailed by us and is in line with what the new Kia Seltos also gets. Moreover, the Creta now comes with standard safety features like six airbags, ESC, ESP, ABS, EBD, and more.

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard
    Old Creta

    Powertrain options for the new Creta

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter
    2024 Creta

    The new Creta will be available in seven variants and will be offered with three engine options. These include the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Both come mated to a six-speed manual as standard, but the petrol model can be had with the IVT or CVT, while the diesel gets the six-speed automatic. Enthusiasts will also be glad to know that the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol GDI mill has been made available with a seven-speed DCT. The SUV carries forward the driving and traction modes from its predecessor.

    Hyundai Creta Left Front Three Quarter
    Old Creta

    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
