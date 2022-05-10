CarWale
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV to feature V12 engine

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV to feature V12 engine

    Maranello’s first-ever high-performance SUV – the Purosangue, is set to get a roaring naturally aspirated 12-cylinder mill. Ferrari recently teased the SUV showing a glimpse of its face. It had tested the Purosangue for the past few years, and its global debut is likely to take place sometime later this year.

    The Purosangue’s fascia resembles its supercar sibling, especially the angular C-shaped section. This section also houses daytime running lights and might also get air inlets either for aerodynamics or cooling the mechanicals. On the other hand, the large radiator grille and headlamps have a low-set placement.

    The supercar marque has released a teaser video showing off the mighty V12 mill. It says that this engine will power its ‘thoroughbred’ – an English translation of the Italian Purosangue moniker. However, it has not been confirmed whether it will be using the revamped version of the existing 6.5-litre engine or a newly developed mill.

    Upon the market launch, the Maranello’s SUV will compete against the likes of Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX707, Lamborghini Urus, and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
