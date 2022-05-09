Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition launched – All you need to know

Skoda India has launched the Kushaq Monte Carlo in India at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kushaq becomes the second model to get the Monte Carlo badge in India. The crossover is offered in two exclusive colour options – Tornado Red and Candy White. The vehicle is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform which also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun. Changes as compared to the regular variant are limited to cosmetic and feature updates.

Exterior

The overall design is similar to the regular model, however, to distinguish it from the regular model, the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition gets glossy black surrounds around the butterfly-pattern multi-slat grille and a glossy black front diffuser.

As for the sides, the vehicle rides on a set of 17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels from the Octavia vRS 245. Interestingly, the sporty red brake callipers on the front wheels are limited to the 1.5-litre TSI version while the 1.0-litre TSI version gets black brake callipers. Additional styling elements include black ORVMs, Monte Carlo fender garnish and chrome inserts in the door handle. The vehicle gets a black roof or as the company calls it, glossy carbon steel paint for the roof and matte black roof rails.

The rear section features glossy black inscriptions of Skoda and Kushaq lettering. Moreover, it also gets a dual-tone spoiler, and glossy black rear diffuser and trunk garnish. The vehicle gets crystalline split LED tail lamps that accentuate the overall style.

Interior

The newly launched Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition gets red and black dual-tone upholstery to distinguish itself from the regular model. The ventilated front seats are wrapped in dual-tone leather and feature the Monte Carlo inscription on the headrest. Two of the rear headrests also feature the Monte Carlo inscription. Additional styling elements include aluminium pedals and red ambient lighting on the passenger side of the dashboard. Moreover, red stitching can be seen on the door armrest and the centre armrest.

The dashboard is adorned by a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Skoda Play Apps in a red theme. Behind the two-spoke multi-function steering wheel is a fully digital eight-inch instrument cluster from the Slavia mid-size sedan. The complement highlight the sporty character, the centre console and the front door handles get a dual-tone theme with Ruby Red metallic inserts.

Apart from these, you also see Monte Carlo inscribed scuff plates in the front, a Skoda sound system with eight high-performance speakers and subwoofer, and an electric sunroof with anti-pinch technology.

Engine

The Kushaq Monte Carlo is available in both the existing petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI engine generates 114bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and 178Nm between 1,750-4,500rpm. This engine is available with six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission options and it also gets start-stop recuperation to deliver better fuel efficiency figures. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI engine produces 148bhp between 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm between 1,500-3,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG options.

