Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo First Look

Introduction
Back in June 2021, Skoda introduced the Kushaq in the country, which soon emerged as a popular choice in its segment. The vehicle is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform which also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun. This time around, Skoda India has introduced the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition to celebrate the success of the India 2.0 Project, as well as to pay homage to Skoda’s legacy and pedigree in motorsport and rallying, and also a tribute to Laurin & Klement’s entry at Rallye Monte Carlo in 1912.
The Kushaq Monte Carlo will be positioned above the top-spec Style variant. Ahead of the price announcement today, here’s a first look preview of the new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo.
How is it on the outside?
Prima facie the Kushaq Monte Carlo appears to be a sportier version of the regular model. The crossover is available in two colour options – Tornado Red and Candy White. The fascia is highlighted by crystalline LED headlamps with Daytime Running Lights which are flanked by a traditional butterfly-pattern multi-slat grille with glossy black surrounds instead of the chrome surrounds in the regular model. Additionally, the vehicle also gets a glossy black front diffuser.
As for the sides, the Skoda badge has been replaced with the Monte Carlo fender garnish, and it rides on a set of 17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels as seen on the Octavia vRS 245. The 1.5-litre TSI version gets sporty red brake callipers on the front wheels while the 1.0-litre TSI version gets black brake callipers. Moreover, the Kushaq Monte Carlo gets black ORVMs and chrome inserts in the door handle. The black roof with matte black roof rails accentuates the overall sporty character.
To distinguish the Kushaq Monte Carlo from the regular model, the rear profile is highlighted by a dual-tone spoiler, and glossy black rear diffuser and trunk garnish. Additionally, it also gets glossy black inscriptions of Skoda and Kushaq lettering. To complete the overall style element, the vehicle comes with crystalline split LED tail lamps.
How is it on the inside?
Step inside and the Kushaq Monte Carlo greets you with a red and black dual-tone upholstery. The vehicle offers dual-tone ventilated front leather seats with the Monte Carlo inscription on the headrest. To highlight the sporty character, the door armrest and the centre armrest get red stitching. The vehicle gets red ambient lighting along the passenger side of the dashboard, while the driver gets aluminium pedals for a sporty feel and grip.
The centre console and the front door handles get a dual-tone theme with Ruby Red metallic inserts. The vehicle gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Skoda Play Apps in a red theme. Then there is vehicle gets a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel which complements the overall theme. Interestingly, the vehicle also gets a new digital instrument cluster which was introduced with the Slavia mid-size sedan.
Additional styling and feature elements include Monte Carlo inscribed scuff plates on the front door, a Skoda sound system with eight high-performance speakers and subwoofer, a panoramic sunroof, shark fin antenna, and Monte Carlo inscription on two of the rear headrests.
What’s under the hood?
The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo is available in two engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI engine generates 114bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and 178Nm between 1,750-4,500rpm. This engine is available with six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission options. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI engine produces 148bhp between 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm between 1,500-3,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG options.
Competition and pricing
The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Kia Seltos X Line. The Kushaq Monte Carlo will attract a premium of Rs 70,000 – Rs 80,000 over the top-spec Style variant. Overall, this new variant is a good option for buyers seeking a stylish and feature-rich top-spec variant that stands out in the crowd.