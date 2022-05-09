Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo First Look

How is it on the outside?

Prima facie the Kushaq Monte Carlo appears to be a sportier version of the regular model. The crossover is available in two colour options – Tornado Red and Candy White. The fascia is highlighted by crystalline LED headlamps with Daytime Running Lights which are flanked by a traditional butterfly-pattern multi-slat grille with glossy black surrounds instead of the chrome surrounds in the regular model. Additionally, the vehicle also gets a glossy black front diffuser.

As for the sides, the Skoda badge has been replaced with the Monte Carlo fender garnish, and it rides on a set of 17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels as seen on the Octavia vRS 245. The 1.5-litre TSI version gets sporty red brake callipers on the front wheels while the 1.0-litre TSI version gets black brake callipers. Moreover, the Kushaq Monte Carlo gets black ORVMs and chrome inserts in the door handle. The black roof with matte black roof rails accentuates the overall sporty character.

To distinguish the Kushaq Monte Carlo from the regular model, the rear profile is highlighted by a dual-tone spoiler, and glossy black rear diffuser and trunk garnish. Additionally, it also gets glossy black inscriptions of Skoda and Kushaq lettering. To complete the overall style element, the vehicle comes with crystalline split LED tail lamps.