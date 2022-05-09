Tata Power partners with NAREDCO to set up 5,000 EV chargers in Maharashtra

Tata Power, one of the leading EV charging solution providers, and NAREDCO (National Real-Estate Development Council) Maharashtra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to install 5,000 charging points across Maharashtra. Both entities signed an MoU at the Real Estate Forum, 2022, in Mumbai in the presence of Aditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment and Tourism, Maharashtra.

Tata Power will install these chargers across the properties of NAREDCO member developers in the state. It will also provide complete EV services, including installation, maintenance, and upgradation of the charging points as required. These properties of the NAREDCO member developers will have 24/7 access to the chargers. Additionally, the EV owners will be able to monitor the charging activity and make online payments via Tata Power’s EZ Charge smartphone app.

Tata Power will also offer the charging points as public or semi-public charging stations depending on the property, thus providing access to commuters and encouraging more people to purchase electric vehicles.

Speaking upon the occasion, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, 'We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra for enabling Tata Power's and NAREDCO collaboration to accelerate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the state. The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility,'