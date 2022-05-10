CarWale
    New Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched in India; prices start at Rs 55 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,425 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched in India; prices start at Rs 55 lakh

    - 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class available in three variants

    - Customers can choose from six colours

    Mercedes-Benz has introduced the fifth-generation C-Class in the country, with prices starting at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model commenced in May 2022, while the India-spec model was unveiled last week.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Left Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features sleeker LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a set of new split LED tail lights, and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The model is available in six colours that include Selenite Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue, and Obsidian Black. Customers can choose from three variants including C200, C220d, and C300d.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class will come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, the latest MBUX 7 connectivity, a flat-bottom steering wheel with Nappa leather, and biometric authentication via fingerprint and voice. Rivals to the new C-Class include the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and the Jaguar XE.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Dashboard

    Powering the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. The former is available in the C200 guise, producing 201bhp and 300Nm of torque, while the latter is offered in the C220d and C300d guise, producing 197bhp and 440Nm of torque, and 261bhp and 550Nm of torque, respectively. Also on offer is a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 20bhp and 200Nm. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.  We have driven the new C-Class and you can read our review here.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class (all prices, ex-showroom):

    New C-Class C200: Rs 55 lakh

    New C-Class C220d: Rs 56 lakh

    New C-Class C300d: Rs 61 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 65.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 68.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 63.52 Lakh
    Pune₹ 65.28 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 65.68 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 60.18 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 66.25 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 61.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 60.86 Lakh

