2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d First Drive Review

Crucially, this powertrain makes the C 300d sublime on the road. It is effortless and serene when you want to take things easy. All it needs is a light foot on the throttle and it will keep three-digit speeds without even trying. And this is in the Eco mode. Now, we didn’t have the time or the inclination to test the fuel efficiency of the C 300d, but given its nine-speed automatic, the mild hybrid system, and the fact that the engine is barely turning when cruising at 100kmph, we won’t be surprised if it delivered some shocking numbers like its ARAI figure of over 20kmpl suggests.

But, let’s be clear; if it’s fuel efficiency one is after, the C 220d with an ARAI figure of 23kmpl is the default pick in the new C line-up. So, to consider the 300d, one must either love a body kit, or a car that’s fast, precise, rewarding, and a joy to drive. And that the C 300d most certainly is. All it takes is toggling to the Sport driving mode, and the 300d comes properly alive. It is even more dialled-in now, into delivering immediate and potent performance.

The throttle responds without delay, and with such well-judged linearity, every prod of the pedal delivers the ‘go’ in the exact quantity you want. And when your right foot weighs in heavy on the throttle, the nine-speed auto ‘box isn’t caught napping; it picks a low enough gear in decent time to get the rear wheels squirming for grip. Then of course, in what feels like a split second, you shoot right onto the next corner while your lips slip a smile.

This is what makes the 300d special in our book - the unadulterated involvement, the unrestricted fun, and the fact that none of it is necessary, but when you do indulge yourself, it’s unquestionably rewarding.