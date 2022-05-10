Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched – Now in pictures

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition has debuted in India with sporty cosmetic detailing. The new top-spec variant is available at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the Tornado Red colour that you see in the images, the Kushaq Monte Carlo is also available in the Candy White colour option. The following are the top changes in the new Kushaq variant.

The butterfly-pattern multi-slat grille features glossy black surrounds. Additionally, the lower section of the bumper gets a glossy black front diffuser.

The Monte Carlo fender garnish replaces the Skoda badge and the vehicle gets black ORVMs with blinkers.

The vehicle rides on a set of 17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels as seen on the Octavia vRS 245. Meanwhile, the sporty red brake callipers on the front wheels are exclusive to the 1.5-litre TSI variant.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo gets silver inserts on the door handle.

The roof features glossy carbon steel paint and matte black roof rails. Additionally, it also gets a dual-tone spoiler, shark fin antenna, and an electric sunroof with an anti-pinch function.

The boot lid gets glossy black inscriptions of Skoda and Kushaq lettering.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo edition gets red and black dual-tone upholstery, while ventilated front seats are wrapped in dual-tone leather and feature the Monte Carlo inscription on the headrest.

Two of the headrests on the rear seats also feature the Monte Carlo inscription.

The dashboard is highlighted by a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and an eight-inch digital instrument cluster. Moreover, the centre console gets a dual-tone theme with Ruby Red metallic inserts.

Not to mention, the boot space is the same as the regular Kushaq variant.