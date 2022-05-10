New Tata Nexon EV Max to be launched in India tomorrow

- Will get a bigger battery pack

- Expected to be priced between Rs 17 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors is all set to introduce a long-range version of the Nexon EV in the country tomorrow. Christened as Tata Nexon EV Max, the electric SUV will sport subtle cosmetic changes, bigger battery pack, and increased electric range. Here’s what to expect from the Tata Nexon EV Max.

In terms of exterior styling, the Tata Nexon EV Max will feature a revised design for the five-spoke alloy wheels. Additionally, based on the spotted test mules, the SUV will also get disc brakes on all four wheels.

While the overall cabin and dashboard layout are likely to remain unchanged, the Nexon EV Max will get new features such as a wireless charger, Sport and Eco drive modes, an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function, and a bigger and illuminated gear selector dial.

The technical specifications of the Nexon EV Max are still under wraps. However, it is likely to get a bigger battery pack and an increased electric range of close to 400km. Upon launch, the Tata Nexon EV Max will lock horns with the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.