CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Tata Nexon EV Max to be launched in India tomorrow

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    959 Views
    New Tata Nexon EV Max to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Will get a bigger battery pack 

    - Expected to be priced between Rs 17 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Tata Motors is all set to introduce a long-range version of the Nexon EV in the country tomorrow. Christened as Tata Nexon EV Max, the electric SUV will sport subtle cosmetic changes, bigger battery pack, and increased electric range. Here’s what to expect from the Tata Nexon EV Max. 

    In terms of exterior styling, the Tata Nexon EV Max will feature a revised design for the five-spoke alloy wheels. Additionally, based on the spotted test mules, the SUV will also get disc brakes on all four wheels. 

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gear Selector Dial

    While the overall cabin and dashboard layout are likely to remain unchanged, the Nexon EV Max will get new features such as a wireless charger, Sport and Eco drive modes, an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function, and a bigger and illuminated gear selector dial. 

    The technical specifications of the Nexon EV Max are still under wraps. However, it is likely to get a bigger battery pack and an increased electric range of close to 400km. Upon launch, the Tata Nexon EV Max will lock horns with the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 17.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Next-gen BMW M2 officially teased
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched – Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Nexon EV Max Right Front Three Quarter
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32428 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32428 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Tata Nexon EV Max to be launched in India tomorrow