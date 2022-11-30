CarWale

    Ferrari stops taking orders for the Purosangue

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    Ferrari stops taking orders for the Purosangue

    - Two-year waiting list for Ferrari’s first SUV

    - SUV will account for only 20 per cent of Ferrari’s annual vehicle output

    Even without delivering a single Purosangue, Ferrari has had to stop taking orders for it, courtesy of the huge backlog of orders. Ferrari’s first-ever SUV has been such a huge hit that it already has a waiting period of two years. 

    A reason for the backlog is also because, unlike its competition, Ferrari aims to keep the Purosangue exclusive with the SUV accounting for no more than 20 per cent of the automaker's annual vehicle output. The customers who have managed to make the booking will have to wait a good two years before getting their hands on the Purosangue. Interestingly, the Purosangue is in such high demand despite commanding a hefty premium over its rivals. 

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Purosangue promises to be worth its two-year waiting list thanks to the performance on offer. It gets a 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 mill generating 715bhp and 716Nm of torque. Getting to the numbers, the Purosangue can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.3 seconds and 200kmph in 10.6 seconds and goes on to top out at 310kmph.

    Production is programmed to commence before the end of the year with first deliveries slated for 2023.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Image
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Nissan reveals new all-wheel drive system for electric vehicles
     Next 
    New car launches in India in December 2022

