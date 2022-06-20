Ferrari reveals its future plan with 15 new automobiles by 2026

Italian supercar marque Ferrari, at its recent capital markets day, announced a road map to introduce 15 new sports cars between 2023 and 2026, including pure-combustion and hybrid cars along with its first pure-electric model.

As a part of this strategy, the Icona and supercar line-up will comprise less than five per cent of the total sales, while special-series models will account for about 10 per cent of the total volumes. Additionally, the first fully-electric Ferrari will arrive sometime in 2025. To meet the stringent emission standards, the marque’s entire model range will constitute 40 per cent pure-combustion cars and 60 per cent hybrid cars, along with an electric model.

What’s more? The world premiere of the first-ever Ferrari SUV, the Purosangue, is slated in September 2022 and it will come with a naturally aspirated V12 mill. The company said that its yearly average contribution to shipments will remain below 20 per cent over its lifecycle. Meanwhile, Ferrari will also showcase a ‘new supercar’ as a part of the 15 new models. It is believed that this new supercar will be a successor to the LaFerrari.