CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ferrari reveals its future plan with 15 new automobiles by 2026

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    9 Views
    Ferrari reveals its future plan with 15 new automobiles by 2026

    Italian supercar marque Ferrari, at its recent capital markets day, announced a road map to introduce 15 new sports cars between 2023 and 2026, including pure-combustion and hybrid cars along with its first pure-electric model.

    As a part of this strategy, the Icona and supercar line-up will comprise less than five per cent of the total sales, while special-series models will account for about 10 per cent of the total volumes. Additionally, the first fully-electric Ferrari will arrive sometime in 2025. To meet the stringent emission standards, the marque’s entire model range will constitute 40 per cent pure-combustion cars and 60 per cent hybrid cars, along with an electric model.

    Ferrari Left Side View

    What’s more? The world premiere of the first-ever Ferrari SUV, the Purosangue, is slated in September 2022 and it will come with a naturally aspirated V12 mill. The company said that its yearly average contribution to shipments will remain below 20 per cent over its lifecycle. Meanwhile, Ferrari will also showcase a ‘new supercar’ as a part of the 15 new models. It is believed that this new supercar will be a successor to the LaFerrari.

    Ferrari Left Side View
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza bookings open; to get six airbags
     Next 
    New Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be unveiled in September 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    119947 Views
    783 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ferrari-cars
    • other brands
    Ferrari 812

    Ferrari 812

    ₹ 5.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ferrari-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    119947 Views
    783 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ferrari reveals its future plan with 15 new automobiles by 2026