    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza bookings open; to get six airbags

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    876 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza bookings open; to get six airbags

    - Customers can book the 2022 Maruti Brezza for an amount of Rs 11,000

    - The model will be launched in India on 30 June

    Maruti Suzuki has officially commenced bookings of the new Brezza ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on 30 June 2022. Customers can book the 2022 Brezza for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    In terms of features, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza (yes, the Vitara moniker has been dropped) will come equipped with features such as an electric sunroof, a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, paddle shifters, and ESP. The teaser image also reveals the twin L-shaped design of the LED DRLs.

    Under the hood, we expect the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to be powered by a 1.5-litre, K12C petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Previously leaked images of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza have revealed that the model will get a heavily updated design, including a new grille, new front and rear bumper, new alloy wheels, a revised tailgate, and wrap-around LED tail lights. In terms of features, the model could come equipped with a 360-degree camera, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, and Suzuki Connect telematics. To see the leaked image of the new Brezza’s interiors, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
    ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    New Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be unveiled in September 2022

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4805 Views
    30 Likes

