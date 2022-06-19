CarWale
    Citroen C3 driven: Now in Pictures

    Sagar Bhanushali

    There is still some time before Citroen launches the C3 in India. In fact, this all-new budget model is scheduled for launch on 20 July, though fortunately we have everything you need to know about it. You can read about it in our first-drive review here or watch the detailed video review here. In the meantime, here’s a closer look at all the key details about the all-new C3. 

    Citroen C3 Left Front Three Quarter

    Let’s start with the dimensions, the C3 is 3,981mm in length, it is 1,733mm wide, and stands 1,604mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,540mm and the ground clearance is 180mm. 

    Citroen C3 Car Roof

    In terms of customization options, there are four basic exterior paint options, namely Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey. Then there are six dual-tone schemes which can be created by mixing any two of these four colours. 

    Citroen C3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The C3 sits on 15-inch steel wheels. Alloy wheels of the same size can be had as an optional extra at the dealership level. We would have preferred to have them as part of the standard equipment though. 

    Citroen C3 Dashboard

    The interior is your typical small car space when it comes to the quality of plastics and textures but there is nothing typical about the design of the dashboard or the seats. There are two choices for the dashboard finishes on the C3. You can have it either in a funky orange finish or a dark grey theme.  The C3 will be available in two trims – Live and Feel. The entry-level Live will only get one engine option and won’t be available with a dual-tone paint scheme either.

    Citroen C3 Dashboard

    The standard safety features on the C3 include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belts, and a high-speed alert system.  Other standard features include manual AC, manually adjustable ORVMs, auto-down function for all power windows, a digital driver’s display, and halogen headlamps. 

    Citroen C3 Infotainment System

    The biggest highlight is the 10-inch display for the infotainment system which gets Bluetooth connectivity, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, and controls on the steering wheel. 

    Citroen C3 Engine Shot

    There will be one 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine option but in two states of tune. First, the Puretech 82 which makes around 80bhp and 115Nm. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.  The other one is called Puretech 110 and produces close to 108bhp and 190Nm of torque and is available with a six-speed manual. 

    Citroen C3 Front View

    The C3 launch is scheduled for 20 July and pre-bookings will commence on 1 July. We expect aggressive pricing of around Rs 5 lakh for the entry-level naturally aspirated version. Meanwhile, the turbo C3 is expected to retail around Rs 6-7 lakh, ex-showroom. 

    Photography: Kapil Angane

