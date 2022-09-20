CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo prices hiked

    Jay Shah

    269 Views
    Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo prices hiked

    - Select variants of Bolero get a price revision of up to Rs 22,000

    - Bolero Neo prices increased by up to Rs 20,500

    Mahindra has hiked the prices of the Bolero and Bolero Neo range. The B4 and B6 (O) variants of the Bolero are now costlier by Rs 20,701 and Rs 22,000, respectively. Concurrently, N4, N10, and N10 (O) variants of the Bolero Neo now demand a premium of Rs 18,800, Rs 21,007, and Rs 20,502, respectively.

    Front View

    While there are no upgrades to the feature list of the SUVs, the only change is in the form of the new twin peaks logo that can be seen on the steering wheel, front grille, wheel hub caps, and tailgate. The Mahindra Bolero is available at a starting price of Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Bolero Neo range is priced between Rs 9.48 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh, (ex-showroom).

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Bolero sources its power from a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. The Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel motor that is tuned to develop 100bhp and 240Nm of peak torque. Both powertrains are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. 

