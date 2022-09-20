Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th-anniversary edition revealed

- Grand Cherokee turns 30

- Showcased at Detroit Motor Show

Jeep revealed the Grand Cherokee 30th anniversary addition at the ongoing 2022 Detroit Motor Show (NAIAS). The celebratory edition is unique to the 4xe plug-in hybrid version, which marks three decades of Jeep’s most popular SUV.

More than seven million Grand Cherokee have been sold since the introduction of the nameplate back in 1992. It has been built in Detroit for the last three decades; first at Jefferson North Assembly and then at the all-new Detroit Assembly Complex in Mack Plant since 2021. The electrified version was revealed last year with 4xe badging for the plug-in hybrid version.

Changes on the anniversary edition include a blacked-out exterior theme with reworked fascia, blue-coloured tow hooks, dual exhaust tips, 20-inch blacked-out wheels and a host of special edition badges. On the inside, there’s black Capri leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system and Uconnect5 with a 10.1-inch touchscreen and 3D navigation. It also gets front/rear park assist, intersection collision assist, passive entry, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a digital rearview mirror and a 360-degree camera as standard.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition will go on sale early next year.