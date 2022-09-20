CarWale
    Next-gen Maserati GranTurismo with V6 engine officially breaks cover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -        Follows the pure-electric version revealed earlier this month

    -         Drops the older V8 in favour of Nettuno V6

    Earlier this month, Maserati revealed their much-awaited GranTurismo Folgore, which is the electric version of the second-gen GranTurismo. Now, the Italian marque has given out images of the ICE-powered version of the GT, which is powered by the Nettuno V6 from the MC20

    Maserati has not revealed the power output of the V6 in the new-gen GranTurismo. But we know that it will be available in the Modena and Trofeo trims when it hits the streets. And the GranCabrio version will also use the same V6 with more or less the same power output as the Coupe. 

    This same engine in the MC20 makes 621bhp and 730Nm. In the GT, it is likely to make slightly lesser power than the MC20. But it will be more than the 520bhp/620Nm you get in the Grecale. The Folgore EV version of the GT has 1200bhp and can do 0-100kmph in 2.7 seconds. 

    Appearance-wise, the new GranTurismo looks like an evolution of the outgoing generation and doesn’t deter much from the Folgore version. The new GranTurismo is most likely to go on sale next year. More details are expected to follow soon. 

