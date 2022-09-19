CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spied testing in India

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    258 Views
    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spied testing in India

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission

    - To be equipped with the famed Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system

    The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been spotted in the country ahead of its official debut. As seen in the images, it gets an upright styling element with a familiar seven-slat grille and a raised bonnet design. Further, the vehicle gets sleek LED headlamps. The upcoming model will be locally assembled and the Ranjangaon plant will be the production hub for all right-hand-drive models.

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Left Rear Three Quarter

    As for the interior, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, premium upholstery, and a digital instrument cluster. The feature list will also include a head-up display, ventilated and powered seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and an electric tailgate. 

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Left Side View

    The SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Further, the SUV will be equipped with the Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system. Interestingly, the SUV will also get Jeep’s Selec-terrain system with four different drive modes – Auto, Sport, Snow, Mud/Sand. 

    More details about the India-bound Jeep Grand Cherokee will be known in the days to come.

    Image Source - TBHP

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 3 bestselling hatchbacks in India in August 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34827 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34827 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spied testing in India