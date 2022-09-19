2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spied testing in India

- Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission

- To be equipped with the famed Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been spotted in the country ahead of its official debut. As seen in the images, it gets an upright styling element with a familiar seven-slat grille and a raised bonnet design. Further, the vehicle gets sleek LED headlamps. The upcoming model will be locally assembled and the Ranjangaon plant will be the production hub for all right-hand-drive models.

As for the interior, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, premium upholstery, and a digital instrument cluster. The feature list will also include a head-up display, ventilated and powered seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and an electric tailgate.

The SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Further, the SUV will be equipped with the Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system. Interestingly, the SUV will also get Jeep’s Selec-terrain system with four different drive modes – Auto, Sport, Snow, Mud/Sand.

More details about the India-bound Jeep Grand Cherokee will be known in the days to come.

Image Source - TBHP