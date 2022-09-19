Top 3 bestselling hatchbacks in India in August 2022

The hatchback segment continues to be a significant contributor to car sales in India. This segment is dominated by the country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling models in the hatchback segment in August 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, the Baleno registered 18,418 unit sales in August 2022 as compared to 15,646 unit sales in the same period last year, reporting a growth of 18 per cent. The positive growth in sales can be attributed to the feature-loaded facelift version launched in February this year.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is not too far behind with 18,398 unit sales last month as compared to 9,628 unit sales in August 2021, with strong growth of 91 per cent. Interestingly, the Wagon R was outsold by the Baleno by just 20 units. The significant growth in sales can be attributed to the popularity of the CNG variant.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has secured the third rank in the hatchback segment last month. The Indian automaker sold 14,388 units of the Alto in August 2022 as compared to 13,236 unit sales in the same period last year, registering a growth of nine per cent. The recently introduced Alto K10 has regenerated interest among potential buyers in the country.

Data Source: AP