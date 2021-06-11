Maserati offers first glimpse of the new GranTurismo prototype

- New GranTurismo to be the first car to adopt Maserati’s EV solutions.

- Upcoming Maserati models will adopt hybrid and battery electric propulsion systems.

The first prototype of the new Maserati GranTurismo was driven out of the Maserati Innovation Lab and was photographed on the streets of Modena. The big news surrounding the new GranTurismo is that fact that it will be the brand's first car to adopt a 100 per cent electric solution.

Ahead of the launch of the new model, the prototype cars are currently undergoing a period of intensive road and circuit testing, in various conditions of use, to acquire vital data for the preparation of the final setup.

Back in late 2019, Maserati had announced its future plans for production, electrification and autonomous driving technologies. With regards to production, Maserati’s lineup of new and electrified products will be produced at Modena, Cassino and Turin (Mirafiori and Grugliasco).

All of Maserati’s new models will be 100 percent made in Italy and will adopt hybrid and battery electric propulsion systems. The GranTurismo and the GranCabrio will remain part of the brand's roots and these models will herald the full electrification era for Maserati.