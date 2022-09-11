CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in August 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    212 Views
    Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in August 2022

    Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki is an undisputed leader in terms of car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in India in August 2022 –

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Wagon R continues to be a major contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s sales in August 2022. The company sold 18,398 units of the Wagon R last month as compared to 9,628 unit sales in August 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 91 per cent. The CNG version of this hatchback, in particular, is a popular choice among car buyers in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The premium hatchback from the company, the Baleno has secured the second rank with 18,418 unit sales in August 2022 as against 15,646 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 18 per cent. Back in February, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Baleno facelift in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Swift hatchback retained the third rank in August despite a drop of 10 per cent. This drop in sales is attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The company sold 11,275 units of the Swift last month as compared to 12,483 unit sales in August 2021. Back in August, Maruti Suzuki also introduced the S-CNG variant in the Swift hatchback, which will further boost its sales this month. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volvo XC40 and XC90 facelift launch on September 21

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5445 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.16 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.57 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5445 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in August 2022