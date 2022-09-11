Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in August 2022

Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki is an undisputed leader in terms of car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in India in August 2022 –

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R continues to be a major contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s sales in August 2022. The company sold 18,398 units of the Wagon R last month as compared to 9,628 unit sales in August 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 91 per cent. The CNG version of this hatchback, in particular, is a popular choice among car buyers in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The premium hatchback from the company, the Baleno has secured the second rank with 18,418 unit sales in August 2022 as against 15,646 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 18 per cent. Back in February, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Baleno facelift in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift hatchback retained the third rank in August despite a drop of 10 per cent. This drop in sales is attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The company sold 11,275 units of the Swift last month as compared to 12,483 unit sales in August 2021. Back in August, Maruti Suzuki also introduced the S-CNG variant in the Swift hatchback, which will further boost its sales this month.