Volvo XC40 and XC90 facelift launch on September 21

Volvo India is prepping up to launch the facelifted models from its line-up. We shall soon be driving these vehicles with the launch expected on September 21.

The most-awaited model is the Volvo XC40, which in its latest iteration will be a mild hybrid instead of just the petrol model. Its diesel model was discontinued earlier to make way for the petrol model, which will now be replaced by this 2023 model year update. The changes here include sharper headlamps inspired by the C40 Coupe SUV, a frameless grille, tweaked bumpers, and the inclusion of new exterior paint options.

The other SUV we expect to be updated is the XC90 with a new infotainment system. The carmaker is likely to confirm this with the price announcement of these models after the media drives. Some dealers have already started accepting bookings for these models and the deliveries are expected to begin after the price announcement.