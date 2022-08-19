CarWale
    Upcoming Volvo XC40 R-Design expected price to be Rs 45.9 lakh

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    569 Views
    Upcoming Volvo XC40 R-Design expected price to be Rs 45.9 lakh

    - Model year change to bring in cosmetic tweaks and new features

    - Expected to be a mild hybrid

    - Slight price hike over the current model

    Volvo India is prepping up for the launch of the upcoming XC40 which shall arrive as a mild hybrid. Despite the additional tech, the carmaker plans not to hike prices steeply and our sources have revealed the ex-showroom price of the SUV to be Rs 45.9 lakh (current – Rs 44.5 lakh).

    Also, depending upon the dealer, prospective buyers could benefit from various discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh. Then, there's an additional discount on insurance and other benefits. All of this could easily put the upcoming XC40 in the price bracket of the current petrol SUV or even lesser.

    As in the case of the updates to the new Volvo XC40, cosmetic changes will be similar to the global model with new body paint options and leather-free upholstery. It will, however, be more interesting to see the advancements in terms of mild hybrid tech, which will eventually help in enhancing the driving range and experience. We're expecting the car’s launch this festive season with its deliveries to begin soon after.

    Volvo XC40 Image
    Volvo XC40
    ₹ 44.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
