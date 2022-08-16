Volvo might soon launch the new XC40 in India

- 2023 Volvo XC40 launch expected this festive season

- Price and availability might be announced soon

- Deliveries are expected to begin thereafter

Volvo Car India has started accepting bookings for the upcoming XC40 SUV. Customers have also been promised a timeline of around two months for delivery of the updated SUV, thereby, hinting at its imminent launch.

The refreshed version of the XC40 is said to be inspired by the C40 Coupe SUV. However, we believe it will have more defined headlamps, a frameless grille, and a new front bumper as seen on the global model. Also, similar to the new Volvo XC40 Recharge, the carmaker will offer leather-free upholstery options for the new XC40 buyers. What's more, the upcoming SUV might be offered with new exterior colour options (including Onyx Black) and alloy wheel choices.

In fact, the 2023 XC40 will have a more fuel-efficient powertrain. The carmaker will easily be able to achieve that with mild-hybrid engine options. As Volvo's upcoming plans are to offer only mild hybrids, plug-ins, and full-electric models globally, it's a no-brainer that the upcoming XC40 will be a hybrid.

Volvo had earlier announced that it plans to be a fully-electric vehicle brand by 2030. This takes it one step closer to its goal. Further, the current petrol-only XC40 line-up might not be offered with the introduction of the mild hybrid. Even so, prospective buyers will have an updated Volvo car portfolio with electrified options to tailor their lifestyles. After all, the fully-electric version is already on sale in India and we have driven it earlier. Click here to read our first impressions.