    Chevrolet India continues to offer after-sales support with 170 touch points

    Jay Shah

    - Chevrolet operates over 170 authorised service centres across India

    - Partners with ACDelco for supply of vehicle spares

    It’s been five years since Chevrolet ceased its India operations. However, a recent announcement by the automaker confirms that the company will continue to provide customer support for all its vehicles with a seamless supply of spare parts and aftersales service. To ensure this, Chevrolet India functions with a service network, a training centre, and a full-fledged warehouse and logistics operations. 

    Presently, Chevrolet operates a network of over 170 service centres across the country. Customers can also purchase genuine parts like batteries and lubes across the counter at these locations. To aid in its aftersales service in India, the automaker has partnered with ACDelco to continue the seamless supply of vehicle parts. 

    Last year in April, Chevrolet India also announced that its aftersales team completed the Takata airbag recall. This recall campaign undertook inspection and replacement of over 12,000 faulty driver-side airbags in Cruze sedans. 

    Devang Parpani, Director, Commercial Operations India, said, “At Chevrolet, the customer remains at the centre of everything we do and we are committed to offering quality service for our vehicles in India.”

