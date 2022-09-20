Volvo XC40 facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- The 2022 Volvo XC40 is likely to get new features and colours

- The model could be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system

Volvo is all set to launch the facelifted XC40 in the country tomorrow. The carmaker will also introduce the updated XC90 for the Indian market at the same time.

Powering the Volvo XC40 facelift is expected to be a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a mild-hybrid system, producing a combined power output of 197bhp and 300Nm of torque. The model is likely to be offered in a single trim called the XC40 Ultimate B4 mild-hybrid.

On the outside, the 2022 Volvo XC40 could receive LED headlamps, a grille with a gloss-black finish, fog lights, contrast-coloured skid plates, body cladding, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and vertically aligned LED tail lights. Colour options on the model could include Crystal White, Fjord Blue, Fusion Red, Onyx Black, and Sage Green.

Inside, the Volvo XC40 facelift is likely to come equipped with a crystal gear knob, a 12.3-inch second-gen driver display, AQI meter, auto-dimming IRVMs, BLIS with cross-traffic alert, active noise control, all-black interior theme, and wired Apple CarPlay.

