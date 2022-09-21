Volvo XC40 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 43.20 lakh

The Volvo XC40 facelift gets cosmetic updates and feature additions

The SUV gets a 48V mild-hybrid system with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Volvo Cars India has officially launched the facelifted XC40 in the country, with prices starting at Rs 43.20 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). The updated SUV is now available in a single variant called the B4 Ultimate.

Design highlights of the new Volvo XC40 facelift include an R-Design grille, LED headlamps, 18-inch five-spoke silver alloy wheels, black skid plates, ORVMs and roof rails, and dual integrated faux tail pipe inserts on the rear bumper.Colour options on the SUV include Crystal White, Fjord Blue, Fusion Red, Onyx Black, and Sage Green.

Customers of the 2022 Volvo XC40 can choose from two interior themes, leather blonde and leather charcoal. The interiors of the model come equipped with features including an air purifier, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch instrument console, power-adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver seat, centre arm-rest with cup holders, crystal gear knob, power-operated tailgate, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, wired Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a 600W, 14-speaker, Harman Kardon-sourced music system. Also on offer are adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, collision mitigation support, BLIS with cross-traffic alert, park assist, rear parking camera, hill descent control, seven airbags, and TPMS.

Under the hood, the new Volvo XC40 facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 197bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission, with an electronically limited top speed of 180kmph.