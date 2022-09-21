Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) variant launched in India at Rs 11.38 lakh

- Gets four new features

- Available in petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and AMT gearboxes

Tata Motors has launched a new XZ+ (L) variant of the Nexon SUV at a starting price of Rs 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the top-spec XZ+ variant, the Nexon XZ+ (L) trim is available with petrol and diesel powertrains with both manual as well as automatic gearboxes. The new variant is also offered in the special Dark Edition guise.

With the newly added variant, the Nexon gets new features such as an air purifier, a wireless charger, an auto-dimming IRVM, and ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery. Besides these, the Nexon, since it’s based on the top-spec variant continues to be offered with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, a cooled glovebox, rear ac vents, and a digital instrument cluster.

Mechanically, the Nexon remains the same and is offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The former produces 118bhp and 170Nm torque while the latter puts out 108bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual and an AMT unit are common for both guises.