    New Volvo S90 launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 48V electric motor

    - Three years Volvo Service Package is available at a special price of Rs.75,000 

    Volvo Cars India has launched its latest range of mild-hybrid petrol cars, such as the S90, XC90, XC40, and the XC60. The 2022 S90 is available in the B5 Ultimate variant, which is priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now attracts a premium of Rs 1 lakh. The 2023 S90 offers features like BLIS with cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, 19 speakers, and smart connectivity with Google built-in. Additionally, the vehicle also offers an advanced air cleaner, a 360-degree camera, and a graphical head-up display.

    Mechanically, the S90 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 48V electric motor that generates 296bhp and 430Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

    The 2022 Volvo S90 is available in four colour options: Crystal White, Platinum Grey, Onyx Black, and Denim Blue. The Nappa leather upholstery is available in Amber and Maroon Brown colour options. The vehicle rides on a set of 18-inch diamond-cut five triple spoke black alloy wheels. Further, potential customers can opt for three years Volvo Service Package at a special price of Rs.75,000 plus applicable taxes. 

    Volvo S90 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 79.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 82.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 77.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 79.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 82.78 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 73.41 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 80.78 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 77.42 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 74.23 Lakh

