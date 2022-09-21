New Volvo S90 launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh

- Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 48V electric motor

- Three years Volvo Service Package is available at a special price of Rs.75,000

Volvo Cars India has launched its latest range of mild-hybrid petrol cars, such as the S90, XC90, XC40, and the XC60. The 2022 S90 is available in the B5 Ultimate variant, which is priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now attracts a premium of Rs 1 lakh. The 2023 S90 offers features like BLIS with cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, 19 speakers, and smart connectivity with Google built-in. Additionally, the vehicle also offers an advanced air cleaner, a 360-degree camera, and a graphical head-up display.

Mechanically, the S90 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 48V electric motor that generates 296bhp and 430Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2022 Volvo S90 is available in four colour options: Crystal White, Platinum Grey, Onyx Black, and Denim Blue. The Nappa leather upholstery is available in Amber and Maroon Brown colour options. The vehicle rides on a set of 18-inch diamond-cut five triple spoke black alloy wheels. Further, potential customers can opt for three years Volvo Service Package at a special price of Rs.75,000 plus applicable taxes.