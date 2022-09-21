Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) launched – Top feature highlights

- Positioned above the XZ+ variant

- Powered by existing petrol and diesel powertrains in both manual transmission and AMT options

- Also available in the Dark edition

Tata Motors has rolled out the 4,00,000th unit of the Nexon compact SUV from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. To mark this special occasion, the Indian automaker has introduced a new XZ+ (L) variant to the Nexon lineup. The new variant is available in existing petrol and diesel engines in both manual transmission and AMT options. The new variant is positioned above the XZ+ variant.

Interestingly, the new variant is also available in the Dark edition. Read below to learn more about the new feature additions in the Nexon XZ+ (L) variant –

- Wireless charger

- Ventilated leatherette seats

- Air purifier

- Auto-dimming IRVM

Apart from the above-mentioned new feature additions, the new variant has retained value-added equipment from the XZ+ variant, which includes a digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, an electric sunroof, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The Nexon XZ+ (L) is priced at Rs 11,37,900 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).