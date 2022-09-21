CarWale
    2022 Volvo XC90 launched in India at Rs 94.90 lakh

    Jay Shah

    437 Views
    - Available in a new Bright Dusk exterior shade

    - Gets updated Android-powered infotainment system

    Volvo Cars India has launched the 2023 iteration of its flagship XC90. Available with a price tag of Rs 94.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the XC90 costs Rs 1 lakh more than the current model. With the escalated prices, the luxury SUV also gets a new colour shade and reshuffled feature list. 

    Volvo XC90 Right Side View

    While the exterior design and styling of the XC90 remain unchanged, Volvo has focused more on adding new features to the overall package. The XC90 is now equipped with an advanced air purifier with PM 2.5 filter, an Android-powered vertically-placed touchscreen infotainment system with in-built Google services and wired Apple CarPlay connectivity, a heads-up display, and 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins stereo system. 

    Volvo XC90 Dashboard

    On the safety front, the Volvo XC90 is loaded to the brim and boasts features such as adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor with cross-traffic alert, a 360-degree camera, lane-keep assist, parking assist, and front and rear collision mitigation support. 

    Volvo XC90 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The XC90 is powered by the existing 2.0-litre mild-hybrid powertrain. The motor is tuned to develop 300bhp and 420Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that transmits the power to all four wheels. 

    Volvo XC90 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.13 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.17 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.10 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.13 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.17 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.04 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.15 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.10 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.05 Crore

