Volvo CEO confirms compact electric SUV EX30 for 2023

- EX30 was teased at the launch event of EX90

- Will be manufactured in China

Last month, Volvo unveiled its flagship electric crossover, the EX90. At the same time, the brand teased a silhouette of a smaller compact SUV parked right next to the EX90. As confirmed by Volvo's CEO, the compact electric SUV will be known as the EX30.

In an interview with Automotive News Europe, Volvo CEO, Jim Rowan, referred to the small SUV as the EX30 and stated that this compact SUV will play a significant role in the brand's ambitious sales target of 1.2 million cars per year by 2025. This represents an approximate 72 per cent increase in the company's global sales in 2021.

The EX30 will be manufactured in China for both domestic and international markets. To keep costs down, the brand will not sacrifice on safety or technology front, but it may ship this SUV with a smaller battery pack.

Moreover, the CEO confirms that the XC90 will remain on the market even after the EX90 arrives. Furthermore, with the introduction of the EX90, Volvo intends to unveil one new electric vehicle each year in order to meet its goal of going all-electric by 2030.