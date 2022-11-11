Volvo reveals EX90 as their flagship, electric, luxury SUV

- Looks unmistakably a Volvo

- Based on a new electric platform

After many ambiguous teasers, Volvo has finally revealed the all-new EX90. The electric equivalent of the XC90, the EX90 brings in a new electric platform and safety technologies marking a new electric era for Volvo.

Appearance-wise, the EX90 looks unmistakably Volvo thanks to its characteristic lighting signature and minimalistic design approach. It also takes a flush body line more seriously to achieve a drag coefficient of 0.29. With an all-new electric platform, the EX90 gets a more dedicated EV design both inside and out. This three-row EV flagship will also influence the forthcoming Volvos in the coming years.

The cabin retains Volvo’s minimalistic style with a massive 14.5-inch Google-based vertical touchscreen taking up the centre console. It is powered by NVIDIA Drive AI platforms Xavier and Orin, and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies making it more advanced than before. On the contrary, the driver’s display is sleek and tiny. Meanwhile, the rest of the cabin is simple, clean and uncluttered.

Sitting atop the front windscreen is a bulge which houses the new-age radars, lidars, cameras and safety sensors which, the Scandinavian carmaker claims, makes the EX90, the safest Volvo to date. It helps improve the Pilot Assist and autonomous credentials while also improving the in-house developed safety algorithms.

The battery pack capacity placed inside the new EV platform is 111kWh which powers two electric motors having a combined output of 370kW (around 500 horsepower) and more than 900Nm of twisting force. Moreover, the claimed electric range from the massive battery pack is up to 600kilometres, according to the WLTP cycle. And it charges from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes with a bidirectional charging facility.

With the EX90, Volvo will reveal one new electric car every year. By 2030, it aims to go fully electric, and climate-neutral by 2040. The EX90 will be built in the USA starting next year and later in China as well. We expect it to arrive in India shortly after it goes on sale in the international markets.