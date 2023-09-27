CarWale
    Volvo XC60, XC90, and S90 prices hiked in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volvo XC60, XC90, and S90 prices hiked in India

    - Volvo currently sells six cars in the country

    - Prices of the C40 Recharge, XC40, and the XC40 Recharge remain unchanged

    Volvo India has revised the prices for select models in its product range with immediate effect. The Swedish carmaker has increased the price tag of three models, namely S90, XC90, and XC60, while prices of all other models carry on unchanged.

    Volvo has hiked the prices of all three cars by Rs. 35,000. The following are the new model-wise prices of select Volvo cars (all prices, ex-showroom):

    ModelNew price
    Volvo XC60 B5 UltimateRs. 67.85 lakh
    Volvo S90 B5 UltimateRs. 68.25 lakh
    Volvo XC90 B6 UltimateRs. 98.85 lakh
    Earlier this month, Volvo launched the C40 Recharge in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV-Coupe is powered by a 78kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors generating a combined output of 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. We have driven the car and our review is now live on the website.

