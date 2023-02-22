Volvo hikes price across its petrol mild-hybrid models

- Gets a hike of up to 2 per cent

Volvo Car India has announced a price hike of 1 to 2 per cent on its petrol mild-hybrid fleet with immediate effect. These include models like the Volvo XC40, XC60, S90, and XC90. The price hike is due to the change in customs duty as announced in the recent budget.

Post hike, the revised rate of the XC40 B4 mild-hybrid stands at Rs 46.40 lakh, XC60 B5 is tagged at RS 67.50 lakh, and the luxury sedan S90 B5 is priced at Rs 67.90 lakh. The flagship SUV from Volvo, the XC90 B6 is now being sold at Rs 98.50 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom).

All these vehicles are assembled at the brand’s plant in Bangalore. Lately, Volvo is also evaluating the setting up of a global EV plant in India.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The changes in customs duty as announced in the recent budget has resulted in an increase in input costs of our petrol mild-hybrid models. This has resulted towards marginally increasing the price of our mild hybrids”.