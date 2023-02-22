Maruti Suzuki Eeco achieves 10 lakh unit sales milestone

- The model was first launched in 2010

- Commands a market share of 94 per cent in its segment

Maruti Suzuki has achieved the milestone of selling 10 lakh units of Eeco in India since its launch back in 2010. With this, it has become the highest-selling van in the country and currently dominates the segment with a market share of 94 per cent.

At present, the Eeco is available across 13 variants, including five- and seven-seater, cargo, tour, and ambulance. Mechanically, the Maruti van is powered by a 1.2-litre K-series dual jet, petrol engine producing 80bhp and 104.4Nm of torque. The engine is also offered in CNG guise where it develops 71bhp and 95Nm of torque. There’s only a five-speed manual unit on offer and the claimed fuel efficiency of the Eeco is 19.71kmpl in petrol and 26.78km/kg in CNG mode.

Commenting on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94 per cent market share. It has been the trusted choice of over 10 lakh customers, adapting to their evolving needs over the years. Interestingly, the first five lakh sales milestone for Eeco took eight years, while the next five lakh sales milestone was achieved in under five years, speaking volumes about the quality, trust, and reliability it brings to the table. We thank our customers for their faith in us, making Eeco the preferred choice of customers, and the highest-selling van in the country.”