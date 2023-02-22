Audi TT Final Edition UK prices revealed

- To go on sale in the UK from March

- Deliveries to follow in April 2023

Audi UK has announced prices for the TT Final Edition to mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic Audi TT. The special edition variant marks the end of production for the globally loved Audi TT. The TT Final Edition is available as a Coupe or Roadster and is also offered to customers as a high-performance TTS. The vehicle will go on sale in March followed by the commencement of deliveries in April 2023. The Audi TT Final Edition will be available at a starting price of £41,910 (approx. Rs 41.93 lakh).

Read below to learn more about what’s new in the TT Final Edition.

Exterior

To distinguish it from the regular model the TT Final Edition model gets black Audi rings and badging. Additionally, it gets black coloured door mirrors, tailpipes, and a fixed rear spoiler. The vehicle rides on a set of 20-inch five-spoke Y-style, matt grey diamond cut alloy wheels and red brake calipers. The Coupe version gets a privacy glass. The vehicle is available in three colour options such as Tango Red, Glacier White, and Chronos Grey.

Interior

The Audi TT Final Edition gets premium leather upholstery with Tango Red inserts on the seats, air vents, and centre console. The Audi Technology Pack is standard, which includes MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch and Audi Connect Infotainment Services. Additionally, the vehicle gets a Bang & Olufsen sound system, advanced key, reversing camera, and a full suite of parking sensors.

The Audi Final Edition variant prices are as follows –

40 TFSI Coupe: £41,910

45 TFSI Quattro Coupe: £46,525

Final Edition Coupe: £54,685

40 TFSI Roadster: £43,660

45 TFSI Quattro Roadster: £48,275

Final Edition Roadster: £56,435