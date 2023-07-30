CarWale
    Maruti Eeco waiting period stretches up to 8 weeks

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • - Prices in India start from Rs. 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • - Available in petrol and CNG fuel options

    Maruti Eeco waiting period

    Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Eeco in the country in November 2022. Now, the van commands a waiting period of up to six to eight weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in the city of Delhi and may vary depending on the colour, variant, dealership, fuel type, and other factors. 

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco features

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Front View

    On the feature front, the Eeco comes equipped with a new digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, a new steering wheel, rotary controls for the manual air conditioner, reclining front seats, reverser parking sensors, an illuminated hazard switch, and a child lock for rear sliding doors. 

    Maruti Eeco engine and mileage

    Under the hood, the Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 80bhp and 104.4Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the motor develops 71bhp and 95Nm of torque. Transmission duties are solely handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and the claimed fuel efficiency of the Eeco is 19.71kmpl in petrol and 26.78km/kg in CNG mode.

    Maruti Eeco 10 lakh unit sales milestone

    Back in February 2023, the company achieved the milestone of selling 10 lakh units of the Eeco van in the country since its launch back in 2010. Moreover, it is also the highest-selling van in India with a market share of 94 per cent. 

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Image
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    Rs. 5.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
