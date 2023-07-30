Why should you buy the Hyundai Exter?

Introduction

The Hyundai Exter was launched in India on 10 July and is the South Korean automaker’s fighter into the entry-level B-segment SUV fight alongside the Citroen C3 and the Tata Punch. It is being offered in seven trim levels across multiple single-tone and dual-tone colour options. We have already driven the car and you can check out our review here.

What’s good?

The Exter offers you all the benefits of a small car thanks to its compact dimensions but with an SUV body style. It’s also feature loaded at the top end with segment-first features like an electric sunroof, dashboard camera, ambient sounds and connected car technology all of which its rivals have but not altogether in one package. The claimed mileage figures are also impressive with the petrol MT offering 710km, petrol AMT at 717km and petrol-CNG at 1686km. The latter is the only one in the fray so far but a CNG version of the Tata Punch showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, will be launched next month.

What’s not so good?

While we have recommended the top versions of the Exter in the latter part of this story, we do feel that for the segment this car is present in, these variants are priced too high. Looks are subjective but we feel that the Exter’s exterior layout is on the quirkier side of things. But that being said, it exists in a space where every rupee still matters for the buyer and thus the design has to be something that will stand out.

The best variant to buy

If you are springing for a car like the Exter, its worth going for the fully loaded SX (O) AMT Connect as you get all the bells and whistles that Hyundai offers but with segment-first features like the electric sunroof and connected car technology. However, if you are okay without the Bluelink tech then you get the sunroof from the SX variant itself.

Engine and specs

The Hyundai Exter is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp/113Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. There is a also CNG-enabled version that produces 68bhp/95Nm and is only offered with a five-speed manual. The claimed mileage stands at 19.4kmpl MT, 19.2kmpl AT and 27.1km/kg for CNG.

Did you know?

The word Exter also refers to a village near the town of Vlotho in North Western Germany.

Rivals

The Hyundai Exter is a rival to the Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and an upcoming model from Maruti Suzuki.