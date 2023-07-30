Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Ertiga – Top 5 differences

- Rumion is expected to be launched in the coming months

- Could get a CNG variant as well

With the Toyota Rumion expected to be launched in the coming months, it will be the third rebadged Maruti model after Glanza and Urban Cruiser. The Rumion will be the relabeled iteration of the Maruti Ertiga and will also share the powertrain and feature list with it. However, there are a handful of differences expected between the two. We list them here.

Different alloy wheel design

While both the MPVs will be fitted with 15-inch alloy wheels, the Rumion will sport a different design. Since Toyota already exports the model to South African markets, it is likely to carry over the same swirl-type pattern for the Indian spec as well.

New front grille

The immediate distinguishing element between the two models will be the new grille on the Rumion. It will get a mesh pattern in the front fascia surrounded by a chrome outline. With the Ertiga, Maruti has preferred a blingy approach with swathes of chrome at the centre of the grille. Meanwhile, both these MPVs will share the same set of projector headlamps

Reprofiled bumpers

The fore and aft bumpers on the Rumion will be reworked and Toyota is likely to add a silver or brushed aluminium insert to the lower half of the front bumper.

Interior theme

The Rumion is likely to get a darker interior theme. While the Ertiga gets a dual-tone beige and black cabin, the Toyota version could be done in a darker black and grey shade. As for the features, the Rumion will get the same steering wheel, infotainment system, and layout as the Ertiga.

New colour

The Ertiga is currently offered in seven colours namely, Dignity Brown, Magma Grey, Oxford Blue, Auburn Red, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, and Midnight Black. We expect the entire colour palette to be made available with the Rumion as well. However, as seen with the international spec, the Rumion could get a different grey colour which the automaker calls Seal Grey globally.

Rumion engine details

However, the Rumion will source the 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ertiga. The motor has an output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. A CNG version of the Rumion is also on the cards.

Rumion launch date

Toyota will most likely launch the Rumion in the country in the coming months and will be sold alongside another rebadged model, Toyota Glanza.