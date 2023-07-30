Skoda announces nationwide monsoon service camp for its cars

- Valid till 7 August, 2023

- Offers on select parts, accessories, value-added services, and extended warranty

Skoda India has announced a monsoon service camp for its cars for 2023. This camp will be active till 7 August, 2023, across all the authorised Skoda service stations in the country. During this period, existing Skoda car owners will receive multiple benefits on parts, extended warranty, and value-added services.

Skoda monsoon service camp 2023

As part of the monsoon service campaign, the automaker will provide up to a 15 per cent discount on select parts, up to 10 per cent off on select value-added services and accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on the extension of the second and third year of roadside assistance. Additionally, customers who upgrade to Continental tyres will also be eligible for additional gifts.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition launched

Recently, the brand has introduced a new Matte Edition to its Kushaq line-up with prices starting from Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition sits between the top-spec Style and Monte Carlo variants and is only restricted to 500 units. The most evident change on the Matte Edition Kushaq is a new Carbon Steel exterior shade with glossy black and chrome elements.