India-bound Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to debut on 2 August

Adopts boxier and retro design

Will have electronically controlled transfer case

Toyota has officially teased the next-gen Land Cruiser Prado ahead of its global premiere set to take place on 2 August. This will be the fifth-gen Prado and it goes by the codename J250 Series. Toyota is promoting the new Prado as a reborn FJ62 from the 1980s.

New Land Cruiser Prado

In the teaser images, the silhouettes of the older Land Cruiser FJ62 alongside the new Prado can be seen. The Prado appears to wear rectangular headlamps on an upright rectangular fascia. The mesh grille and blocky intakes are the new design cues the car is following. Even in profile, the wrap-around hood, sharp creases above the wheel arches, and chunky bumpers are apparently visible.

There are some differences between the Prado and the new Lexus GX as the former is edgier and looks more muscular in comparison. However, under the hood, the Prado is most likely to share the powertrain from the GX. The Lexus cousin uses a 3.4-litre V6 making close to 350bhp with four-wheel drive and a low-range gearbox.

Is the new Prado India-bound?

After the world premiere, the new Prado is likely to go on sale in the international markets before the end of the calendar year. Similar to the Land Cruiser 300, it will also make its way to India – which could happen sometime later next year.