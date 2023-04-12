CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco prices hiked by Rs. 2,300

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco prices hiked by Rs. 2,300

    - Available in petrol and CNG fuel options

    - 10 lakh units sold to date 

    Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike a couple of weeks ago because of the BS6 Phase 2 transition. For the Maruti Suzuki Eeco, the prices are now up by Rs. 2,300 across variants. With the updated prices, the Eeco van now starts from Rs. 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs. 6.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG variant. 

    Under the hood, the Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 80bhp and 104.4Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the motor develops 71bhp and 95Nm of torque. Transmission duties are solely handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and the claimed fuel efficiency of the Eeco is 19.71kmpl in petrol and 26.78km/kg in CNG mode.

    Lately, the company has achieved the milestone of selling 10 lakh units of Eeco vans in India since its launch in 2010. Moreover, it is also the highest-selling van in the country with a market share of 94 per cent. 

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    ₹ 5.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
