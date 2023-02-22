BPCL and VoltUp to install 650 battery swapping stations across 50 cities

- Will install 150 stations across India within one year

- Plans of 650 battery swapping stations across 50 cities

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has collaborated with VoltUp – a Mumbai-based battery swapping start-up – to install 650 battery swapping stations across 50 cities in the next three years. VoltUp has already introduced three such stations at BPCL outlets in Mumbai and plans on installing 150 such swapping stations across the country.

Through this alliance, VoltUp aims to have a smart swapping station every three-four kilometres in densely populated cities. In the coming three years, the collaboration will see swapping chargers spread across prominent cities including Delhi NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Indore Surat, and Kolkata among others.

The VoltUp – BPCL partnership aims to cater to battery swapping of over 45,000 electric two and three-wheelers per day in the next three years. With Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, VoltUp is trying to offer customers a similar experience to that of petrol refuelling with a battery swap within a minute. This will ensure minimal downtime and hassle for battery-related issues. These service networks will also provide complete maintenance, and service support to the batteries. And the stations will be monitored via an Ops engine to maintain battery charging temperatures and cell balancing for higher efficiencies.