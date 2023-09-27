MG Hector Plus prices slashed by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh!

- Higher variants get the biggest price cut
- Prices of Hector SUV revised
MG Motor India has revised the prices of the Hector Plus SUV. While the prices of base variants have been reduced by Rs. 50,000, the ex-showroom prices of the higher trims have received a massive price cut of up to Rs. 1.37 lakh.
Hector Plus Petrol new prices
The petrol variants of the Hector Plus are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. The DCT gearbox has been discontinued with the facelifted Hector Plus.
|Variants
|Smart
|Prices reduced by Rs. 50,000
|Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro
|Prices reduced by Rs. 66,000 to Rs. 81,000
Hector Plus Diesel new prices
The Hector Plus Diesel uses a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It is coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox and there is no automatic transmission on offer.
|Variants
|Smart (7-seater)
|Prices reduced by Rs. 1.04 lakh
|Smart Pro (6-seater)
|Prices reduced by Rs. 1.2 lakh
|Sharp Pro (6 and 7-seater)
|Prices reduced by Rs. 1.22 lakh to Rs. 1.37 lakh
MG Hector price revision
Earlier this month, MG also revised the prices of the Hector SUV which is the five-seater version of the Plus. The Hector can be had in seven variants and the prices of select variants were reduced significantly.