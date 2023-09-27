MG Hector Plus prices slashed by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh!

Higher variants get the biggest price cut

Prices of Hector SUV revised

MG Motor India has revised the prices of the Hector Plus SUV. While the prices of base variants have been reduced by Rs. 50,000, the ex-showroom prices of the higher trims have received a massive price cut of up to Rs. 1.37 lakh.

Hector Plus Petrol new prices

The petrol variants of the Hector Plus are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. The DCT gearbox has been discontinued with the facelifted Hector Plus.

Variants Smart Prices reduced by Rs. 50,000 Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro Prices reduced by Rs. 66,000 to Rs. 81,000

Hector Plus Diesel new prices

The Hector Plus Diesel uses a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It is coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox and there is no automatic transmission on offer.

Variants Smart (7-seater) Prices reduced by Rs. 1.04 lakh Smart Pro (6-seater) Prices reduced by Rs. 1.2 lakh Sharp Pro (6 and 7-seater) Prices reduced by Rs. 1.22 lakh to Rs. 1.37 lakh

MG Hector price revision

Earlier this month, MG also revised the prices of the Hector SUV which is the five-seater version of the Plus. The Hector can be had in seven variants and the prices of select variants were reduced significantly.