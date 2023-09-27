CarWale
    MG Hector Plus prices slashed by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh!

    Jay Shah

    MG Hector Plus prices slashed by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh!
    • Higher variants get the biggest price cut
    • Prices of Hector SUV revised 

    MG Motor India has revised the prices of the Hector Plus SUV. While the prices of base variants have been reduced by Rs. 50,000, the ex-showroom prices of the higher trims have received a massive price cut of up to Rs. 1.37 lakh.

    Hector Plus Petrol new prices

    The petrol variants of the Hector Plus are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. The DCT gearbox has been discontinued with the facelifted Hector Plus. 

    Variants
    SmartPrices reduced by Rs. 50,000
    Sharp Pro and Savvy ProPrices reduced by Rs. 66,000 to Rs. 81,000

    Hector Plus Diesel new prices

    The Hector Plus Diesel uses a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It is coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox and there is no automatic transmission on offer. 

    Variants
    Smart (7-seater)Prices reduced by Rs. 1.04 lakh
    Smart Pro (6-seater)Prices reduced by Rs. 1.2 lakh
    Sharp Pro (6 and 7-seater)Prices reduced by Rs. 1.22 lakh to Rs. 1.37 lakh

    MG Hector price revision

    Earlier this month, MG also revised the prices of the Hector SUV which is the five-seater version of the Plus. The Hector can be had in seven variants and the prices of select variants were reduced significantly.

    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Nexon EV facelift launched – All you need to know

